Firefighters. Neighbors. Grandpas. Remembering the 3 men who died in the 2022 wildfires







Darren Krull

Cheryl Krull had to move.

There were too many memories in the home she shared with her firefighter husband. And then there’s Ace, the couple’s dog. He kept sitting by the door, waiting for Darren Krull to come home.

Darren, chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, died April 7 in a collision on a smoke-obscured road in southwest Nebraska. He was 54.

“He called me about 20 minutes before and said he was heading back out to the fire,” Cheryl recalled.

The couple’s lives were intertwined, whether it was running errands together, taking care of family or supporting the local fire department.

“We did everything together,” she said.

Cheryl looked back on the weeks before the fire and mused out loud: “We had our last kiss, our last dance, we saw our last movie together. You just never know what will happen.”

And that’s something she and Darren knew all too well. Their daughter, Tessa Sadd, was killed in a car crash near Hastings in 2019.

Ace was brought into their home after that loss with the idea that a pet might help them heal.

“Now Ace is helping me to heal,” Cheryl said.

Also leading her forward are the couple’s two other daughters, Christina Davison and Roxann Bieck and their families, including eight grandchildren.

“He was just a great guy,” Cheryl said. “I don’t know how else to say it. He was a hard worker, he loved his family, especially his grandbabies.”

Darren was manager of the Aurora Cooperative in Elwood. He also was a talented woodworker who built furniture and other items for family and friends, including a playhouse for his grandkids.

Darren had spent 36 years as a volunteer firefighter and also had been chief at Overton.

JP Trumble

JP Trumble believed in getting things done and helping others.

The retired Cambridge volunteer fire chief wasn’t one to sit idly by. On April 22, when a massive wildfire threatened the area he’d spent his life protecting, he headed out to track the fire and help with evacuations. Trumble died when he was overtaken by the fire after losing control of his truck on a smoky road. He was 66.

His son Kyle Trumble said he thinks his dad was driving on adrenaline, worried about families that might be downwind of the fast-moving fire.

“He liked to help people,” Kyle said. “When a fire page went out, or an ambulance page went out, he’d run to his vehicle and high-tail it to the fire barn to help out, even if it was something simple.”

A talented mechanic and welder, JP had helped assemble a couple of the fire rigs used by the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department.

As a founding member of the Furnas County Carnival Board, he was a key part of keeping it going. His son said that JP thought the fair and carnival should have a family-friendly feel. For that reason, he was committed to seeing the county have a locally owned carnival, where neighbors ran the rides and served the food.

“It feels more like community, your kids can run safe,” Kyle said.

JP most recently had worked as maintenance coordinator at the Nebraska Corn Processing ethanol plant. He also had served 15 years on the Cambridge City Council and was instrumental in economic development in the area.

Survivors include his sons Kyle and Mike; daughters Jodi Cobb and Staci Trumble; seven grandchildren; and his significant other, Linda Lampe, and her family.

He volunteered with the Cambridge Department from 1986 to 2011.

Mike Moody

For Mike Moody, helping others was in his DNA, especially when their need was critical.

He had been a volunteer firefighter his entire adult life, said his wife, Cheryl Moody.

“We have a fire base at our house, and whenever the page would go off, he was always the first one in the truck,” she said. “He was just one of those guys who was there to help everybody else.”

Cheryl recalled that her husband once drove an expectant couple through a blizzard so the wife could reach the hospital in Broken Bow to give birth.

“They were busting through drifts and in a panic,” she said. “They got there.”

And that’s what he was doing when he collapsed and died during the Bovee Fire on Oct. 2. He was 59.

He was first and foremost a family man, Cheryl said.

“His family meant everything to him, he was always there for us through thick and thin,” she said. “He was pretty much my rock.”

Mike worked in the family business, Harsh Mercantile, a store that has been serving Purdum since 1899. He also had worked in another family business, as a loan officer and vice president at Purdum State Bank.

“I don’t think he had an enemy anywhere,” Cheryl said. “He helped a lot of neighbors out.”

The couple adopted their granddaughter, Rylyn, and she and her granddad had a running contest to see who would be the first to say good morning.

For her grandfather’s funeral, Rylyn encouraged people to dress comfortably as her grandfather always did. Colorful clothing, plaid shirts and overalls were welcome.

Mike loved the outdoors, his wife said, and enjoyed simple pleasures such as watching the sun rise and set.

“He always thought there was something good in every day,” she said.

Additional survivors include daughter Hollie; son Jack; his wife’s sons, Jeff and Jared Pflaster; and three additional grandchildren.

