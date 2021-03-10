Fires, power outages reported as winds reach 50-60 mph in Omaha metro area

Fire departments worked to extinguish multiple fires in the Omaha metro area and nearby counties Wednesday.

By about 4 p.m., Omaha firefighters had responded to a trash fire at Pipal Park near 78th Street and West Center Road, a transformer box fire at a Bucky's Convenience Store in North Omaha and a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher.

High winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions led the National Weather Service to warn residents of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa to watch out for possible grassfires.

A wind advisory was issued for much of the area by the weather service office in Valley. Burning bans were in place in several counties because fires could quickly get out of control.

Winds throughout the day ranged from 50 mph to 60 mph, said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. Winds were expected to die down Wednesday evening.

Besides fires in Douglas County and near Fort Calhoun, Miller said multiple fires could be seen by satellite in southwest Iowa.