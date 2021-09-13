First major white pelican nesting colony found in Nebraska's Garden County

“Being sustainable producers is foundational to how we manage the ranch. We seek to preserve and enhance natural resources, including respecting wildlife habitat,” he said. “We’re glad to see that our sustainable approach has led to American white pelicans returning to summer nesting grounds in western Nebraska.”

Sidle, who lives in Chadron, has instead flown over the area 13 times in his single-engine Cessna 172 since first spotting the birds May 29.

He has divided the photos he has taken into segments and was able to count the number of nests in each section. Many of the young birds are flying.

“I think there are well over 160,000 white pelicans breeding in North America. It’s good news for wildlife when you consider the declines in so many of the birds in our country, especially our songbirds,” he said. “Here is a bird that is hanging on and increasing in numbers. In a typical year, about 50 colonies in North America are active.”

The closest colony to Nebraska had been at the Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge in South Dakota, just north of Merriman. Although they have had about 1,000 nesting pairs in past years, they have none this summer.