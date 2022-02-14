First National acquires Wyoming-based Western States Bank

The parent company of First National Bank of Omaha has completed its acquisition of Wyoming-based Western States Bank.

The acquisition adds $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees to FNBO, according to parent company First National of Nebraska.

Clark D. Lauritzen, chairman and president of First National, said the acquisition allows First National to expand into the Laramie and Cheyenne areas of Wyoming.

Customer accounts of Western States will be unaffected during the conversion. Eventually the names on the paperwork, checkbooks and signs at 10 banking locations in eastern Wyoming, northeast Colorado and western Nebraska will be changed to First National's brand name, FNBO.

First National has $26 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employees in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

