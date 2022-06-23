Fischer, Sasse vote against gun violence bill in Senate

Nebraska's two U.S. senators voted Thursday against a bill seeking to curb gun violence.

The bill passed the Senate with 15 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats voting in favor of the legislation, which was crafted in the wake of deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse stuck with the majority of their fellow Senate Republicans in opposing the bill.

Fischer said in a statement that she appreciated aspects of the legislation but had concerns it would infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens — an argument echoed by fellow Republicans and gun lobby groups that oppose the legislation.

"I appreciate that this bill contains funding for expanded mental health services and enhanced school security — these are important ways to help keep our kids and communities safe," Fischer said. "However, I have serious concerns about other parts of the legislation that would infringe upon law-abiding citizens’ second amendment rights and limit due process. I cannot support this bill.”

Sasse in a statement expressed support for legislation proposed by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and John Barrasso, R-Wyo. That bill, which called for rededicating more than $38 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money toward enhanced school security and mental health resources, would have been "a more responsible step" to achieve the goals of the gun violence bill "without compromising constitutional rights," Sasse said.

“We’ve got two objectives: First, local, state, and federal governments need to focus on the mental health issues that are at the root of mass shootings committed by deeply-troubled and suicidal young men," he said. "Second, doing that right means doing the careful work of building strong due process protections so that governments focus on the at-risk individuals without burdening constitutional rights. Unfortunately, the way this bill has been hastily drafted, it accomplishes the first but not the second, and I cannot support it."

The $13 billion measure would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.

The measure, as multiple senators noted Thursday, fell well short of what some Democrats had called for. It also required some concessions from Republicans, though those who voted in favor of the package disputed claims that it infringed on the rights of American Citizens.

"This bill does not take away the rights of any law-abiding American," Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa who voted in favor of the bill, said in statement Thursday night. "Every American wants to keep our kids and our schools safe and provide folks access to mental health treatment, and this proposal helps do that without placing new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners."

Ernst's fellow Iowan in the Senate, Republican Chuck Grassley, voted against the bill. In a statement, he commended the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated and managed to produce an agreement on "a difficult issue."

"Much of their legislation is good, but I have very specific concerns about safeguarding constitutional due process rights that prevent me from supporting the bill in its entirety," Grassley said.

The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns. Those examinations, currently limited to three days, would last up to a maximum of 10 days to give federal and local officials time to search records.

People convicted of domestic abuse who are current or former romantic partners of the victim would be prohibited from acquiring firearms, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole.”

That ban currently only applies to people married to, living with or who have had children with the victim. The compromise bill would extend that to those considered to have had “a continuing serious relationship.”

There would be money to help states enforce red flag laws and for other states without them for violence prevention programs.

The measure expands the use of background checks by rewriting the definition of the federally licensed gun dealers required to conduct them. Penalties for gun trafficking are strengthened, billions of dollars are provided for behavioral health clinics and school mental health programs and there’s money for school safety initiatives, though not for personnel to use a “dangerous weapon.”

It is expected to be taken up in the U.S. House Friday.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

