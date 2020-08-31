Five houses in UNL's Greek system are in quarantine with small clusters of COVID-19 cases

Four sororities and one fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have been hit with coronavirus cases and are in quarantine as of Monday, the university reported.

The five Greek houses faced comparatively small clusters of cases — four or five each, at least initially — but enough to quarantine the facilities. Authorities use quarantine to keep individuals who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

Those in quarantine must stay home, stay away from others, monitor their health condition and heed the directions of local health officials. If a student has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, they must quarantine for at least 14 days, UNL says.

In all, UNL has reported 197 positive cases as of Sunday.

The four sororities are Kappa Alpha Theta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Phi and Kappa Kappa Gamma. The fraternity is Beta Theta Pi, which said it had four positive virus tests as of Sunday.

Alpha Phi had five confirmed cases, Kappa Kappa Gamma began self-quarantining late last week before getting orders from the local health department (the sorority had five confirmed cases), Kappa Alpha Theta had a confirmed case and four self-reported cases, and Delta Delta Delta had four confirmed cases and one self-reported case.