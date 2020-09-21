 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five more Department of Corrections staffers test positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Five more Department of Corrections staffers test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Five more staffers in the Nebraska Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Four of the staff members work in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The fifth is employed at the Diagnostic Evaluation Center in Lincoln, State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a press release sent out late Sunday.

All the staff members are self-isolating at home.

The five bring the number of department staff members testing positive for COVID-19 to 132, Frakes said.

Notification of the positive tests will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities. Frakes said 64 prison staffers have recovered from COVID-19. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert