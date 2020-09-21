Five more Department of Corrections staffers test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five more staffers in the Nebraska Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of the staff members work in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The fifth is employed at the Diagnostic Evaluation Center in Lincoln, State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a press release sent out late Sunday.

All the staff members are self-isolating at home.

The five bring the number of department staff members testing positive for COVID-19 to 132, Frakes said.

Notification of the positive tests will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities. Frakes said 64 prison staffers have recovered from COVID-19.

