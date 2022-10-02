 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five people found dead after vehicle hits tree in east Lincoln

Five people died and another person was critically injured early Sunday when a vehicle struck a tree in east Lincoln. 

The collision occurred in the 5600 block of Randolph Street, according to a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department. Officers were called to the area to investigate a crash about 2:15 a.m. 

First responders found that an eastbound Honda Accord had struck a tree. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Five other occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Anyone with information about the crash, including video evidence, is urged to call 402-441-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

