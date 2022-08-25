'Flat Herbie' is appearing all over Ireland with Husker fans

He’s showing up in cockpits, imbibing at pubs and visiting just about every tourist location in Ireland.

“Flat Herbie,” the brainchild of the Nebraska Alumni Association, is having the trip of a lifetime.

“It’s honestly been so fun to see people embrace it and share their photos,” said Hilary Butler, senior director of strategic communications for the association. “I think it’s created a sense of community around the whole trip, too.”

Flat Herbie is a 6-inch cutout of the Huskers’ oldest mascot. He has been printed out and brought along to Ireland by countless fans.

They have been posting pictures of him on social media at the airport as they begin the trip to see the Nebraska football team open the season against Northwestern on Saturday, and then at landmarks they have been visiting before the game.

“It’s been amazing, and a real fun way to connect to Husker fans while seeing the sights of Ireland,” said Bradley Dean of Tacoma, Washington.

Butler said the alumni group actually started sharing the Herbie Husker printouts in 2017 and asked alums to post pictures from vacations or any other adventures.

The idea came from the "Flat Stanley" children’s book series. It has taken off after fans started posting pictures of Flat Herbie on the Huskers in Ireland Facebook page.

Butler said she has brought a Flat Herbie along for the trip, too.

“It’s just a printout on regular printer paper, which is the beauty of it,” Butler said. “Anyone can print him out and take him along with you.”