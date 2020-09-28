Flood damage, lack of funds mean Nebraska City tourist stop John Brown's Cave may never reopen

But historians have differed over whether the cabin was ever a stop on the Underground Railroad and whether John Brown ever visited.

The late Jim Potter, a researcher for the Nebraska State Historical Society, concluded in a 2002 article that while Brown had traveled several times between Kansas and Nebraska, there was no proof he ever visited the cabin.

But his research, and a book written by Van Winkle, do say that a group of black slaves most likely did pass through Nebraska City in early 1859; the group had been freed during a raid led by Brown in Missouri. The slaves were accompanied by an associate of Brown, John Kagi, whose sister, Barbara Mayhew, lived in the cabin with her husband, Allen.

Years later, a son of the Mayhews wrote that he once saw Kagi and a group of 11 or 12 slaves eat breakfast at the Mayhew Cabin, as they hurriedly fled northward from Missouri, having passed through Kansas. That same son said there was never an underground tunnel at the cabin that sheltered such runaways.

In recent years, the name of the attraction has emphasized the Mayhew Cabin over John Brown, recognizing the historic importance of the 12-by-18-foot structure and the role of Kagi, who was killed in John Brown’s ill-fated attempt to start a slave uprising by raiding a weapons arsenal in Harper’s Ferry, Virginia, in 1859.