 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flood watch for area rivers extended until Wednesday, but official says ice moving out
0 comments

Flood watch for area rivers extended until Wednesday, but official says ice moving out

{{featured_button_text}}
Ice Jam

An ice jam Saturday on the Platte River at the U.S. Highway 77 bridge near Fremont. 

 PAPIO-MISOURI NRD

A flood watch for the Platte, Loup and Elkhorn Rivers has been extended until noon Wednesday, but officials are cautiously optimistic.  

"We never declare victory until the last ice moves out, but things are looking good," John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, said Monday. "We had a considerable amount of ice moving out this weekend, especially Sunday." 

During the recent warming trend, the National Weather Service in Valley, the Papio-Missouri NRD and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency have been among the agencies monitoring river ice conditions. Flooding from the Platte River south of Schuyler has kept a portion of Nebraska Highway 15 closed. 

Officials are keeping a close watch on an ice jam near Fremont at the U.S. Highway 77 bridge, Winkler said. Observers also reported that the Elkhorn River ice moved into the Platte River a couple of miles north of Nebraska Highway 36, making its way to down the Missouri River. 

"South of Highway 77, the Platte is pretty open," Winkler said. "The channel is getting wider there every day."

The Papio NRD is advising the public to stay away from the rivers until the ice has moved out. 

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC warns vigilance as 3rd vaccine is rolled out

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert