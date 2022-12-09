Florida man killed in single-vehicle crash in Iowa

A 42-year-old Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach, Florida, was headed west on I-80 around 9:30 a.m. when the semi truck he was driving entered the median and struck lights, causing the truck to roll on its side, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Hernandez Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The sole passenger in the semi, 23-year-old Jose Armando Valdez of Miami, was taken to a hospital with injuries, the report said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022