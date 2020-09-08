For most, the derecho lasted 30 minutes. But it will take years for Iowa to fully recover

One of the longest recovery efforts will be constructing enough low to middle-income homes for people to live in again, he said. It’s still unknown how many houses are uninhabitable in Iowa following the derecho, but the state already had a shortage of affordable housing. To rebuild neighborhoods, it can take one to three-and-a-half years for a city to work with a developer to plan and construct new homes.

The other problem is people who lived in low- to middle-income houses that are damaged may be underinsured or lack any insurance at all. That can make it more difficult to find shelter and do the repairs to make a home habitable again.

“If we were a state where there was a ton of low- to middle-income housing, it wouldn’t be so challenging,” Harper said. “But prior to the event, there was already a shortage of it.”

The other issue is debris recovery.

While insurance can cover a lot of the structural debris, dealing with “green debris” like fallen trees can be an issue. Many homes and neighborhoods have large piles that will need to be ground down or transported to the landfill. While there are holding areas for debris in some cities, it may take six months before communities are finished with it.