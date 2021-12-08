Forecast calls for Omaha's first significant snowfall to arrive midday Friday

A storm system forming over the Pacific Ocean is expected to drop significant amounts of snow along the Nebraska-South Dakota border with a little bit left over for Omaha.

The National Weather Service office in Valley is predicting 4 to 8 inches of snow across northeast Nebraska on Friday. The storm is expected to end by late Friday evening.

"It looks like the heaviest snow will be focused up there late Thursday into Friday," meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch said Wednesday. "We could also be looking at some accumulation in Omaha and Lincoln."

Temperatures Friday in the low 30s could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to Omaha and southeast Nebraska, he said. Meteorologists will be watching closely as the storm system moves out of the central Rocky Mountains into the Great Plains.

"We'll be watching to see if the (storm) line shifts to the north or south as it progresses," Barjenbruch said. "One to 3 inches in Omaha and Council Bluffs is the worst (case) for now."

Any precipitation that reaches Omaha and Lincoln is likely to occur from midday Friday into the evening hours, possibly causing problems for commuters. It will be accompanied by gusting winds reaching from 25 to 30 mph, Barjenbruch said.