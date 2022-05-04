Former Denison credit union employee sentenced to prison, fined $5,000

A former chief executive of a Denison, Iowa, credit union was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison and fined $5,000 for falsifying records to hide embezzlement.

Janine Keim, 69, of Denison, who served as CEO of Consumers Credit Union, pleaded guilty to falsifying financial records to hide the theft of $1.5 million. U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Strand of Sioux City, Iowa, also ordered Keim to pay $1,000 in restitution to Cobalt Credit Union.

Consumers Credit Union became a branch of SAC Federal Credit Union on June 1, 2018, and in August of the same year, SAC Federal Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.

Keim admitted in court to falsifying documents from May 2012 through March 2018. Keim also admitted to taking funds from the credit union and submitting reports she knew to be false to the National Credit Union Association.

In October 2020, Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, 54, pleaded guilty to embezzling from the same credit union and was sentenced to three years in federal prison. Jensen, the former head teller at the credit union, also was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $430,470 to Cobalt Credit Union and $1,031,009 to CUNA Mutual Group.

Keim had faced a possible maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison. The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Timmons.

Denison is about 70 miles northeast of Council Bluffs.​

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article included an incorrect amount for a fine that was listed in federal records.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.