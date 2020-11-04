Former Fremont car dealer sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison

A former Fremont car dealer who pleaded guilty to fraud has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, likely at a facility in Yankton, South Dakota.

Judge Richard G. Kopf of the Nebraska District sentenced Jason M. Siemer, 46, on Oct. 28 in Lincoln. Kopf also ordered Siemer to pay $500,000 in restitution and serve four years of supervised release.

Kopf recommended that Siemer serve his sentence at Camp Yankton, a minimum-security prison for men that is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Siemer, who has paid $200,000 in restitution, was given 90 days from the date of sentencing to surrender to federal authorities.

In a multi-count indictment, prosecutors said Siemer, the owner of Siemer Auto Center in Fremont, lied to financial institutions until the company ceased operating in December 2016. He ran the company by bidding on vehicles at auctions with funds from short-term lending.

Siemer admitted to obtaining a line of credit from the United Republic Bank of Omaha after creating a false financial statement that failed to include his line of credit from another institution.

Prosecutors dropped several other charges in exchange for Siemer's guilty plea.