Former Fremont police officer found guilty of third-degree sexual assault

A former Fremont police officer faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Austin R. Williams, 35, will be sentenced in December in Dodge County District Court. He was found not guilty of four other charges — three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest.

Omaha attorney John Kohl served as special prosecutor in the case. Kohl said Thursday that sexual assault cases involving children can be tough to prosecute.

"It was just a difficult case, because there were a lot of moving parts," he said.

Defense attorney James Scarff of Bellevue said he and his client are weighing whether to appeal the verdict.

"We are very thankful that the jury returned not guilty verdicts on the four more serious charges," Scarff said. "Obviously, we are disappointed that he was convicted on the one lesser charge. We don't know if we'll appeal that one guilty verdict, but we will take a bit of time to decide."