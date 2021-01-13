 Skip to main content
Former Fremont police officer sentenced to prison for third-degree sexual assault of a child
Former Fremont police officer sentenced to prison for third-degree sexual assault of a child

A Dodge County District Court judge sentenced a former Fremont police officer to 2½ years in prison Wednesday for third-degree sexual assault of a child. 

Austin R. Williams

Austin R. Williams

Judge Duane Dougherty also ordered Austin R. Williams, 35, to serve 18 months probation and register as a sex offender after his release. Williams was found not guilty of four other charges in September — incest and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Nebraska State Patrol said authorities began investigating Williams in 2018 after an advocacy center notified it of a potential assault. According to court records, officials said that a child 14 years of age or younger was subjected to a third-degree sexual assault on July 28, 2020. 

The six-day trial included testimony from two patrol investigators. Williams, a five-year veteran of the Fremont police force, was fired in February 2019, according to court records.

