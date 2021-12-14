Former Gov. Dave Heineman won't run again for Nebraska governor

Former Gov. Dave Heineman announced Tuesday that he won't run again for governor, saying spending time with his family is a priority right now.

Heineman, a Republican, is the longest-serving governor in the state, serving from 2005 to 2015 after moving up from the role of lieutenant governor.

"I loved being governor of our great state. As I listened to Nebraskans the past few months, I appreciated the strong support and encouragement they offered me to run again," Heineman said in a letter. "I was very close to saying, 'Yes,' but family is very important to me, now more than ever."

Heineman went on to say that his mother is 98 and lives in an assisted living facility in Fremont, Nebraska. His son, daughter-in-law and their two children live minutes from Heineman and his wife, Sally.

Heineman said he intends to remain politically active in the state. He encourages the candidates for governor to speak to the issues that Nebraskans shared with him, including tax relief, education and broadband.

Even with Heineman’s announcement that he won’t run, there remains a crowded field of Republicans seeking to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts is prevented from running again due to term limits.