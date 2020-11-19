Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand dies at age 84

LINCOLN — Joyce Durand, a fixture of Husker pre- and post-game sing-a-long parties, has died.

Durand, 84, a piano player who owned a bar in downtown Lincoln, led legions of Husker fans in familiar tunes and songs that celebrated the home town heroes, and lampooned — sometimes in obscene terms — their opponents.

"There is no Place Like Nebraska" was requested over and over at the Sidetrack Lounge, with the final verse of the song devolving into "We don't know the words ... we don't know the words."

"Green Acres" and "Underdog" were other crowd favorites, as was a song that suggested that the Iranian leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, needed to ride the sharp end of a missile.

Durand's performances were such a game-day tradition that one Husker fan, on social media on Thursday, suggested that all Go Big Red flags be lowered to half staff.

"We have Huskeritis, that's for sure," Durand said in an interview in 2000.

That's when she sold her Sidetrack Lounge after nearly 24 years of ownership. But the music lived on as Durand continued to perform with the four-piece Sidetrack Band until the coronavirus shut down public performances.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

