Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-along legend Joyce Durand dies at age 84

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Another longtime friend said that Durand was so much more than someone who sang "a bawdy song at the Sidetrack." She was an excellent musician, according to Lincoln lobbyist Walt Radcliffe, who was equally talented in playing classical music.

Durand was also politically active, serving as a member of the Democratic National Committee in the 1970s and helping run Terry Carpenter's unsuccessful 1972 bid for the U.S. Senate. She lost an election bid for the Nebraska Public Service Commission in 1976, then opened her first bar, which was located across from the train station in Lincoln.

Friedman said he first met Durand at a downtown Lincoln bar frequented by attorneys and political types. She said she was equally good at running a business and politics as she was as a singer and pianist.

"I personally think she hung on long enough to see Trump defeated," Friedman said.

"Upside down" marguerites were a staple at the Sidetrack, where the walls were covered with Husker-themed, message license plates. Her band's songs reflected Huskermania — one, "The Carlos Polk — a," celebrated a star defender; another, the "Touchdown Boogie," was about Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Eric Crouch.