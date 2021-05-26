Former Nebraska football player pleads no contest to false reporting

A former Nebraska football player pleaded no contest Tuesday to false reporting in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2019.

Andre M. Hunt, 21, entered his plea in Lancaster County Court. He was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault, but accepted a plea deal for the misdemeanor charge in exchange for testifying against his former roommate, Katerian LeGrone.

Hunt and LeGrone were accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman on Aug. 25, 2019. A Lancaster County jury returned a verdict of not guilty during LeGrone's April trial for first-degree sexual assault.

Hunt, who will be sentenced in July, shared an apartment with LeGrone in Lincoln. Prosecutors said that Hunt had been in bed with the woman when LeGrone sneaked into the bedroom, switched places with Hunt and raped her.