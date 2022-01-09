Former UNK football player dies in Interstate 80 rollover crash near Ashland

A 24-year-old former University of Nebraska at Kearney football player died early Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland, Nebraska.

Hinwa Allieu of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 3:50 a.m. just south of Ashland.

Investigators determined that Allieu was eastbound in a Ram pickup truck that traveled into the center median at high speed. The pickup went airborne and landed approximately 80 to 90 feet away on the other side of the ravine.

Allieu was partially ejected through the windshield as the pickup caught fire, investigators said.

In a statement Sunday, UNK said that Allieu graduated in July with a degree in construction management. He was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and moved to the U.S. in 2013, later graduating from the Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland.

UNK football coach Josh Lynn said in the statement that the Loper family was grieving over the loss. Allieu played football for UNK from 2016 to 2019, recording 160 tackles and 15.5 sacks for UNK as a defensive lineman.