Fortenberry wastes little time in appealing his conviction and even his probation sentence

That didn’t take long.
A day after getting two years’ probation, community service and a $25,000 fine for lying to federal agents investigating foreign campaign contributions, former Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry filed notice he will appeal his convictions and his sentence.
Appealing his convictions wasn’t a surprise — Fortenberry, 61, has been adamant that he did nothing wrong. The same couldn’t be said for the appeal of a sentence in which Fortenberry received no prison time.
The Republican from Lincoln could have received up to 15 years in prison, but Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. ruled that Fortenberry’s conduct was an aberration from his normally upright character.
Technically, if the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld Fortenberry’s conviction but remanded his case for resentencing, Blumenfeld could impose a stiffer sentence.
Such a result wouldn’t be likely but is a longshot risk. In one case where the Nebraska Supreme Court overturned a sentence in which a judge improperly quoted the Bible during the sentencing hearing, a new judge gave the defendant more prison time at resentencing.
Fortenberry had 14 days to file notice that he would appeal. It took his attorneys 24 hours.
Wednesday’s filing was just a boilerplate form — both sides will file legal briefs on the matter in coming months. The crux of Fortenberry’s appeal: He may have unwittingly misled federal officials investigating the crime, but any misstatements were not material or of substance to the feds’ investigation.
Prosecutors have rejected that notion, noting that the jury considered the question of materiality and “swiftly” convicted Fortenberry after an eight-day trial in March.
Prosecutors also pointed out that Fortenberry lied repeatedly in an interview in his Lincoln home and in a follow-up interview in Washington, D.C., in 2019.
Although initially unaware, Fortenberry eventually was told that $30,000 in foreign “cash” was funneled to him at a suburban Los Angeles fundraiser in February 2016. The $30,000 was supplied by a controversial Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, as a reward for Fortenberry’s support of In Defense of Christians, a group formed to protect Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East.
Prosecutors had cited Fortenberry’s lack of remorse in asking Blumenfeld to reconsider and impose a prison sentence. Blumenfeld declined.
As the hearing wrapped up Tuesday, Fortenberry’s attorney, John Littrell, urged the judge to reduce two parts of the sentence: his probation (from two years to one) and his fine. Littrell suggested that $25,000 was too steep for Fortenberry after his fall from grace. But prosecutors mocked any suggestion that Fortenberry is destitute.
Even after his convictions, they say, Fortenberry now works a job that pays him $144,000 a year. A court official preparing a presentence report placed his net worth at more than $1.1 million. And it doesn’t appear he’ll lose his federal pension, prosecutors say.
As he left the courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday, a reporter asked Fortenberry if he would admit he made campaign mistakes.
“This is an ongoing part,” Fortenberry said. “And I have a right as a citizen to continue my appeal.”
