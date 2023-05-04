Four Nebraskans will be honored during the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend starting Saturday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
This year’s national tribute will honor 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years. Ceremonies will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the national memorial. The honorees will include these Nebraska firefighters:
Firefighter James Bissonnette
• Firefighter James Bissonnette, 34, of the Broken Bow Fire Department. He died Sept. 23, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.
• Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department. He died as a passenger in a head-on while responding to a wildland fire on April 7, 2022.
Assistant Chief Michael Moody
• Assistant Chief Michael Moody, 59, of the Purdum Rural Fire District. He died Oct. 2, 2002, after suffering a heart attack while fighting the Bovee Fire near Halsey, Nebraska.
• Captain Christopher Parker, 41, of the Fairbury Rural Fire District No. 8. He died Nov. 16, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is scheduled to address the attendees at the memorial service on Sunday. Families of the firefighters will receive an American flag that has flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge, and a rose.
The ceremonies will be live streamed on the National Fallen Firefighters
website and Facebook page.
