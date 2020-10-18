Four people are killed in house fire in Columbus

Four people who had been in a Columbus, Nebraska, house that caught fire Saturday were declared dead at a local hospital.

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said two adults and two young people were pulled from the house and taken to a local hospital, where they were declared dead.

Miller said autopsies are being performed on the four.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency and the Columbus Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire and the deaths of the four, he said.

Additional information, including the names of the four, will be released at a later date, Miller said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.