Four people die after head-on collision south of Scribner, Nebraska

Four people have died after a head-on collision just south of Scribner, Nebraska.

The collision between a passenger vehicle and a semitrailer truck occurred about 9:45 a.m., half a mile south of Scribner on U.S. Highway 275, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Investigators determined that the passenger vehicle was headed southeast on Highway 275 when it collided with an oncoming semi.

Two adults and one child in the passenger vehicle died at the scene. A second child from that vehicle was taken to the Fremont hospital, where that child died.

Investigators were working to identify the people killed in the crash.

A patrol spokesman said Highway 275 was closed in both directions from Nebraska Highway 77 to Nebraska Highway 91 during the investigation.

Scribner is about 60 miles northwest of Omaha.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing Thursday afternoon. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Scribner Police Department were assisting at the scene.

