Four people killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Nebraska
Four people killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Nebraska

Four Kansans were killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Cass County. 

The collision occurred about 7:15 p.m. just south of Union, Nebraska, Capt. Dave Lamprecht of the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Monday. A northbound 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a La Vista man crossed the center line and collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt registered in Topeka, Kansas. 

A 21-year-old woman driving the Cobalt and three passengers, ages 22, 5 and 4, were pronounced dead at the scene, Lamprecht said. A 20-year-old passenger in the Cobalt was taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.

All the people in the Cobalt are from Topeka, Kansas, Lamprecht said. 

The driver of the pickup was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with minor injuries, Lamprecht said.

The names of the deceased and injured are being withheld pending notification of family. 

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the collision. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

