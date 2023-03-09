The last wreckage of Offutt Air Force Base’s terrible flood is gone. Now the rebuilding can begin.

Some of Offutt’s top leadership gathered Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the 55th Security Forces Squadron’s new $68.4 million campus, which will include a new headquarters building, firing range and military working dog kennels. The old ones were destroyed in the flood of March 2019.

After four years of clean-up, assessment, planning and demolition, the groundbreaking marks the start of one of the largest pieces of the base’s reconstruction, which is expected to cost about $1 billion and continue until 2028.

“This is a huge milestone,” said Maj. Eric Armstrong, who heads the 55th Wing’s construction project management office.

He said more construction will begin quickly, with contracts expected to be awarded by May for the Nuclear Command Control and Communications (NC3) Alert campus and the SATCOM/MILSTAR campus.

The NC3 campus includes a new headquarters building for the unit that operates the E-4B Nightwatch fleet, and ready rooms for E-4B and E-6B Mercury alert crews. The SATCOM/MILSTAR campus will include critical communications links for the Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command.

The 55th Security Forces Squadron’s members are the heirs to the revered SAC Elite Guard, which boasted of providing airtight security on Strategic Air Command bases during the Cold War. They provide Offutt’s police force, staffing the entrance gates and protecting the aircraft of the 55th Wing and the 595th Command and Control Group.

“This is an organization that protects assets that cannot meet harm,” Col. Jasin Cooley, commander of Offutt’s 55th Mission Support Group, told a crowd of about 200 airmen and civilians who gathered for the groundbreaking.

The unit’s headquarters near the south end of Offutt’s runway filled with water 9 feet deep after the Missouri and Platte Rivers overwhelmed levees that had protected the base for decades.

“We filled sandbags. None of it did any good,” recalled Tech. Sgt. Shane Crone, a 4 ½-year veteran of the squadron, and one of just a few who were with the unit at the time of the flood.

When the deluge receded, it left behind a muddy, stinking mess.

“The 55th Security Forces lost everything in the flood,” Cooley said. “Six-hundred and fourteen people had to find a new place to operate. Consider for a moment what it’s like to lose everything, your history, your heritage.”

At first, Crone said, morale dropped when airmen saw the devastation. The squadron’s members scattered to several sites across the base, including the basement of the World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant, an airplane hangar, and a reconditioned airman’s dormitory.

More challenges followed. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 sent many members home to work. And the relocation of Offutt’s flight operations to the Lincoln Airport for 18 months in 2021 and 2022 meant some airmen had to relocate there for four days at a time.

In the face of all that adversity, Crone said, a funny thing happened.

“It brought the squadron together again,” he said, reminding him of the tight-knit Minuteman missile squadrons he’d served in before his Offutt assignment.

Thursday’s groundbreaking was accompanied by freshly fallen snow, but construction will start as soon as the weather clears and continue to November 2024. The campus will be ready for occupation a few months later.

The new buildings are being built atop pads resembling giant anthills that are 10 feet higher than the flood plain that surrounds them. Offutt’s levees have also been raised by 2-3 feet. Engineers believe these measures will raise the buildings above any future floods.

Close 1 of 16 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm015 Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm018 Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm016 The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm014 Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm019 Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm017 Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm012 A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm010 Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.” 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm004 Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm002 A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm008 Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm011 Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm005 Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm007 A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm003 A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm006 A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe." Photos: Flood damage at Offutt Air Force Base six months later 1 of 16 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm015 Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm018 Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm016 The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm014 Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm019 Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm017 Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm012 A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm010 Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.” 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm004 Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm002 A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm008 Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm011 Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm005 Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm007 A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm003 A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep. 20190911_new_offutt_pic_cm006 A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe."