Fourth case of bird flu identified in Nebraska; poultry events canceled across the state

Poultry events across the state have been canceled after a fourth confirmed case of the highly contagious bird flu was identified in Nebraska.

The fourth case was identified in a backyard flock in Holt County. The flock, a mix of chicken and waterfowl, was small with 50 or fewer birds.

So far, nearly 1 million birds in Nebraska have been affected by the outbreak. Two flocks in Butler County with populations of 570,000 and 400,000 were infected. Another outbreak was found in a small backyard flock in Merrick County.

The virus is highly contagious and can cause severe health issues and sudden death in domesticated birds. It can spread rapidly from flock to flock through contact with infected poultry and by wild birds.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture also announced on Saturday that birds of any type will not be allowed at events such as fairs, swap meets, exotic sales or live auctions. The order is in effect until May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.

"The decision to cancel poultry events was not taken lightly but is a necessary step to assure we are doing everything possible to protect our poultry producers, both small and large," said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of people contracting bird flu from an affected flock is low. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Poultry owners are encouraged to look for symptoms of illness in their flocks and immediately report any findings to the Nebraska or U.S. Departments of Agriculture.

