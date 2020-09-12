Fraternity, sorority suspensions a hot button for some, but many UNL students are nonplussed

LINCOLN — A gray and misty Thursday gave the stretch of sororities and fraternities along 16th Street a depressing feel, and the absence of activity seemed eerie.
Few members of those chapters stood outside, days after University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrators suspended four sororities and two fraternities this week for failing to heed university coronavirus rules such as mask-wearing and avoidance of large gatherings.
Inside the nearby student union, everyone wore masks and most were well-aware of what had happened to the Greek chapters, or sororities and fraternities. Many students expressed neither hate nor love for sororities and fraternities, unlike on social media, where fiery opinions prevailed.
Photos had circulated on social media of gatherings outside Greek houses, with people standing in close quarters.
Some people on social media took joy in the UNL chapters’ troubles, while others said sororities and fraternities are unfairly targeted by UNL administrators. People in the safe, impersonal space of social media were more likely to describe the Greek system with stereotypical charges of privilege and debauchery, or appreciation of its brotherhood and service.
“I think the world is so divided now,” Omahan Natalie Guenther, a junior, said while awaiting lunch at the Nebraska Union. Guenther said of the suspensions that it’s hard to draw a clear line between the need for safety and acceptance of the realities of college life.
Students should be concerned about infecting other people, such as grandmothers, Guenther said. But freshman partying is “part of the whole college experience,” she said.
A few students interviewed Thursday said they believed the Greek houses made convenient bull’s-eyes for university administrators.
Abby Shannon, a freshman from Elmwood, Nebraska, said she lives in a residence hall and sees violations there of COVID-19 rules.
“I think a lot of people are doing it, not just them,” she said of sororities and fraternities. “But they’re in the public eye more.” She added of violating the rules: “I think everyone has.”
Many of more than 20 students interviewed — few of whom belonged to a Greek chapter — said they believed the Greek system could provide good social outlets, ways to make friends and connections and places where community service might be done.
Such benefits were cited in a 2014 Gallup-Purdue survey of college graduates. That survey of about 30,000 college graduates (more than 5,000 of whom belonged to Greek chapters) found members of fraternities and sororities displayed more direction, financial success and well-being later in life.
Two national fraternity organizations partnered with Gallup on the survey. Brandon Busteed, the executive director of Gallup Education, wrote in the report that the results indicate the Greek experience could benefit “the vast majority” of students.
But he also wrote that fraternities and sororities will continue to be challenged by bad behavior among some members. The Greek system must continue to work against hazing, sexual violence and binge drinking, Busteed said.
Knocking on the doors of more than 15 UNL sororities and fraternities Thursday proved futile. Most members evidently have been told not to talk publicly about the situation. There was either no answer or no comment at the chapter houses along 16th Street.
A woman who answered the phone at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority this week declined to give her name or to say whether she thought the sorority’s suspension was fair. The sorority apparently had been involved in a recruitment and membership activity when its violations came to light.
“It was just girls welcoming the freshmen to the house,” she said. “I don’t know about ‘fair,’ because they were out on the front lawn waiting for the freshmen to come.”
Comments about the suspensions this week on Twitter accused the UNL administration of “ostracizing and vilifying” the Greek system. “This is harassment!” one wrote.
Others laughed at the sororities and fraternities and cheered UNL’s administrators. Strong leaders make hard decisions, one said, adding, “Thank you!”
The suspended sororities are Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta; the fraternities are Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon. The suspensions are called “temporary.” For now, those chapters can’t attend or put on functions as organizations. UNL has said that it will investigate further and that more disciplinary measures are possible.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said Aug. 31 in Zoom meetings with fraternities and sororities that he had no interest in making an example of them. At that point, several houses had been quarantined because some members had COVID-19, but none had been suspended.
Green said he was in a fraternity while in college and his children had been in the Greek system. “We will get through this and we will do it together,” he said in one of the Zoom meetings.
But Tuesday, Green expressed disappointment over having to suspend chapters. “It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies,” Green said through a statement. “If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”
Daniel Hinz, a senior from Omaha, said he didn’t want to badmouth anyone, but the behavior that led to suspensions seemed reckless. And like many art students, Hinz said, he never felt inclined to join a fraternity.
Ethan Halman, a freshman from Dallas, said students “mostly” follow COVID-19 rules, but there are “always kids who don’t.” Halman said he believed the suspensions were justified.
“I think the university’s been very clear about what happens if you don’t social distance and all that,” he said.
Pooja Rajeev, a junior from India, said she has a friend in a sorority who finds it “super nice.” Rajeev, who is not in one, said it would be a good way to meet people and get involved in events.
“In your freshman year, that would be really nice,” she said.
Jeremiah Agyakye, a sophomore from Chicago, said he has no opinion on the Greek system in general. “I don’t really say it’s good and I don’t really say it’s bad,” he said. But violating COVID-19 precautions is inappropriate, he said. “For the most part, parties can wait till next year.”
Justin Sand, a senior from Wichita, belongs to a fraternity, but he wouldn’t say which one. He said his hasn’t been suspended. “What I’m seeing is everyone taking precautions,” Sand said. “We do our part. … We’ve had multiple meetings about what we can do for safety.”
He said he doesn’t think the administration has been as vigilant in watching residence halls for violations. The sororities and fraternities seems to have a target on them, he said.
Payton Winkler, a freshman from Lincoln, isn’t in a sorority, in part because the experience would be diminished by having to hunker down at this time of pandemic, she said.
Winkler said those six Greek houses are far from the only places at UNL where coronavirus rules have been violated. She said: “I think they’re taking the heat for a lot of people.”Our best staff images of September 2020
