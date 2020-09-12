Fraternity, sorority suspensions a hot button for some, but many UNL students are nonplussed

Others laughed at the sororities and fraternities and cheered UNL’s administrators. Strong leaders make hard decisions, one said, adding, “Thank you!”

The suspended sororities are Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta; the fraternities are Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon. The suspensions are called “temporary.” For now, those chapters can’t attend or put on functions as organizations. UNL has said that it will investigate further and that more disciplinary measures are possible.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said Aug. 31 in Zoom meetings with fraternities and sororities that he had no interest in making an example of them. At that point, several houses had been quarantined because some members had COVID-19, but none had been suspended.

Green said he was in a fraternity while in college and his children had been in the Greek system. “We will get through this and we will do it together,” he said in one of the Zoom meetings.

But Tuesday, Green expressed disappointment over having to suspend chapters. “It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies,” Green said through a statement. “If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”