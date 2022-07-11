Fremont woman dies in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30

A 44-year-old woman died and two other people were seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash about 5 miles west of Fremont on U.S. Highway 30.

Dominga Mendoza Mendoza, 44, of Fremont, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 19.

Investigators determined that Mendoza was a passenger in a Toyota Camry driven by Victor Fontanez-Perez, 48, of Fremont, that was eastbound on Highway 30. The Toyota collided with a Chrysler minivan driven by Amber Jackson, 32, of Fremont, that was northbound on County Road 19.

The collision caused the van to crash into a power pole. Both drivers were taken by helicopter to an Omaha hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.