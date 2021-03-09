 Skip to main content
Fremont woman dies when her SUV hits dump truck from behind on U.S. Highway 77
A 48-year-old Fremont resident died after her SUV rear-ended a dump truck on U.S. Highway 77 in Fremont.

Angela Guarin died Monday as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The driver of the dump truck, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured. 

Investigators determined that the dump truck was stopped in a northbound lane on Highway 77 while waiting to turn onto Ridgeland Drive. A northbound Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Guarin rear-ended the truck, the patrol spokesman said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

