Frequent COVID-19 testing is being used by Husker football. What about meatpacking plants?

“We are committed to working closely with local health authorities and third-party medical providers to identify the best safety and testing protocols for the Cargill employees and the community,” Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan said.

Cargill operates plants in Nebraska City and Schuyler. “We have run several sitewide testing programs in partnership with local health departments and continue to explore all options available to us. We also continue to waive all COVID-19 testing copays for employees,” Cargill said.

A Smithfield spokeswoman said the company provides free, on-demand and on-site COVID-19 testing to workers at its 40-plus facilities. Workers can be tested as often as they want, even if they don’t have symptoms, she said, or Smithfield will cover the cost if they want to be tested by their own health care provider.

Testing is mandatory for certain employee groups, including all new hires, those showing symptoms, workers who have been in close contact with a co-worker who tested positive and employees at a closed facility when it reopens.

Plant operators, health officials and workers’ advocates agreed that coronavirus cases in Nebraska meatpacking plants have dropped significantly, though they have not disappeared.