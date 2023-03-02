Morrill cheerleader Katrina Kohel never knows who to expect when her phone rings these days.

It might be "Inside Edition," CBS, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "The Jennifer Hudson Show" or "Good Morning America."

“CNN contacted my coach this morning,” she said Thursday.

The story of Kohel competing at the state cheerleading competition by herself after three other girls on the team quit has circulated around the world.

Kohel said besides the TV shows, there’s been “about a gazillion other stories” in newspaper outlets since the story first ran in the World-Herald. She's been mentioned by the New York Post, People, the Washington Post and the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom, among many others.

She’s even been invited to visit the U.S. Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, since she plans to join that branch of the armed forces after earning her nursing degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

It's all been a bit crazy, she says.

“It’s completely overwhelming,” Kohel said. “It’s exciting. It’s a lot.”

School has been a refuge, she said. She received congratulations from her teachers, but the other students don’t usually bring it up, which she likes.

“I like to ignore it when I’m at school,” she said.

While most of the reactions to her solo appearance and the amazing reaction of the crowd at state have been positive, there’s also been some negative comments that she tries to just ignore.

One was about the fact that her parents had opted to go to state wrestling in Omaha with her twin brother, Daniel, instead of supporting their daughter. But they had to be there because her father, Scott, is the boys assistant wrestling coach and her mom, Della, is the girls coach and medical support, Kohel said.

She much more enjoys all the positive comments.

“The message is always follow your dreams,” she said, “and if you work hard enough you can accomplish it.”

