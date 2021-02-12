Frozen pipe burst causes wastewater leak at ethanol plant near Mead

Pesek said it was not immediately clear whether any research efforts had been affected.

The spill is the latest problem confronting the AltEn facility, which, unlike other ethanol plants, uses leftover seed corn to produce ethanol. The seed corn is coated in pesticides and herbicides, making the leftover distillers grain unfit for livestock feed. Such distillers grain from ethanol plants that use field corn is a prized feed for cattle.

AltEn is under order by the state to dispose of its leftover grain by March 1, either via disposal in a licensed landfill or incineration. A week ago, the plant was ordered to close because its wastewater lagoons were in danger of overflowing and contaminating nearby property and waterways. The state also said AltEn had failed to repair torn liners in the lagoons, as ordered months earlier.

Plant officials did not respond immediately to requests for comment on Friday but said earlier in the week that they were working to resolve the lagoon problems.