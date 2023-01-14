Funds arrive just in time for Iowa conservation group to buy Little Sioux Scout Ranch

Donations, many sent along with heartwarming stories about protecting the land, helped the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation move forward with an agreement to buy the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in western Iowa from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The nonprofit conservation group raised nearly $2 million before Dec. 31, the deadline for exercising an option to purchase the 1,776-acre property that had been used as a Scout camp for more than 50 years by troops from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“The Scout camp connected many folks to nature, and they want to ensure it can keep doing so,” said Abby Hade Terpstra, the foundation’s director of philanthropy.

Terpstra said the foundation received more than 500 gifts, including $500,000 from Polina and Bob Schlott of Crescent, Iowa, who read about the possible purchase in The World-Herald.

Other lead donations included $500,000 from the Iowa West Foundation of Council Bluffs, $300,000 from the Gilchrist Foundation of Sioux City and $250,000 from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation.

The Schlotts have a history of supporting transformational community projects in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area, and Terpstra said the foundation is grateful that they wanted to see this piece of the Loess Hills protected.

“When we saw the possibility to have this wonderful 1,800-acre natural woodland and prairie property protected for the enjoyment of future generations, it was an easy decision to support making it happen,” the couple said in an email. “We’re grateful for Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation’s leadership in preserving this very special place.”

The foundation will take possession when it closes on the property, tentatively scheduled for the end of January.

Kody Wohlers, the foundation’s Loess Hills land stewardship director, will start working on a management plan that addresses the needs of both nature and people on the site.

“Scouts from the Mid-America Council will continue to use the site as they have been for the immediate future, and we’ll figure out what wider public access looks like in the future with the help of the Iowa DNR, which manages the adjacent Loess Hills State Forest,” Terpstra said.

In 2021, the Gilwell Foundation, which owns all the properties used by the council, decided to sell the camp due to declining attendance. At that time, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation purchased an option to buy the property that expired at the end of 2022, setting a goal to raise $2 million of the $7 million-plus project.

In working on the sale with the council, the heritage foundation has agreed to do three things: open the property to the public; maintain the memorial to four Scouts who died in a 2008 tornado on the property; and honor and share the history of the ranch as a Scout camp.

While the property won’t immediately be open to the public, a public open house is planned on the site in late spring or early summer.

The land, which sits about halfway between Omaha and Sioux City, is mostly old-growth oak woodland and remnant prairie in the Loess Hills, a globally unique area consisting of ridges formed by wind-blown soil.

The property has more than 25 miles of established trails and a 20-acre lake, making it an ideal spot for hiking, birdwatching, wilderness camping, fishing and hunting.

“The support for this project has been amazing,” foundation President Joe McGovern said. “Donors have told us they want to see this place protected — staying in one piece and not being developed — but they’re also excited to see it opened to the public eventually.”

To help The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation will continue to raise money for costs associated with the purchase and management of the property. People interested in supporting the protection of Little Sioux Scout Ranch can contact Abby Hade Terpstra at aterpstra@inhf.org or 515-809-5676.

