Funds raised from aquatic habitat stamp overhaul Nebraska's lakes for anglers

2022 projects funded by stamp program, partners

Aquatic habitat and angler access improvement work was accomplished throughout the state during 2022. Here's a list of projects completed or nearly completed in 2022 using aquatic habitat program, Sportfish Restoration and Nebraska Environmental Trust funding:

North Platte I-80 Lake: The south side of the lake, the primary entrance to the area, received several upgrades. Five fishing piers were built, and Americans with Disabilities Act access was added to the boat ramp and one pier. Barriers to prevent overgrown vegetation also were installed near the piers.

Valentine National Wildlife Refuge: Carp barriers, which prevent carp from moving into or out of a water body, often can clog with vegetation. Rotating screens were installed to prevent this problem in the outlet structures of Clear and Hackberry Lakes.

Grable Pond North at Fort Robinson State Park: This pond, the last in a series of three ponds to be renovated, was deepened along the perimeter. The outlet structure also was replaced and an ADA-access jetty was installed, with fish habitat features placed within casting distance.

I-80 lakes: Russian olive and cedar trees were cleared around West Wood River, Bufflehead, West Brady and East Sutherland wildlife management areas. That opened previously overgrown areas for easy angler access.

Summit Lake: The sediment basins were excavated on the south and west ends to restore them back to their original capacity and prevent sediment from entering the main reservoir. Angler jetties and the boat ramp also were improved and stabilized, and a kayak launch site was developed.

Bordeaux Creek: This Pine Ridge project was designed to reconnect the creek to the floodplain, ultimately improving bank stability and cool water fish habitat. These changes, which remain under construction, will improve the trout fishery and fishing access, greatly enhancing recreational opportunities for anglers.

Wagon Train Lake: Restored the sediment basin to its original capacity and modified the design to improve sediment capture. Habitat shoals and vegetation barriers were added to the reservoir basin, and undesirable fish were removed. The lake 2 miles east of Hickman is currently being restocked. A boat launch and angler access areas will be repaired in 2023.

Gracie Creek: Flooding from 2019 substantially reduced the capacity of the Gracie Creek Pond near Calamus Reservoir. This project developed a sediment dike to make it easier to remove sediment in the future. It also removed 30,000 cubic yards of sediment from the pond. Habitat and angler access improvements also were made below the outlet.

Victoria Springs State Recreation Area: Research is being conducted to identify sources of nutrients in the lake that are causing problems with aquatic vegetation and duckweed. These problems have led to fish kills and open water angler access difficulties.