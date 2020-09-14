Funeral services, procession on Tuesday for Lancaster County deputy who died of heart attack

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A public funeral and procession will be Tuesday for a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy who died of a heart attack last week.

Deputy Troy Bailey, 53, a triathlete and an avid outdoorsman, suffered a heart attack Sept. 8 and died Friday.

Public services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Horizons Community Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Masks will be required.

The department has invited the public to line the route of the funeral procession after the service. For information, see the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office website and Facebook page.

A service and interment for family and law enforcement will be Wednesday in Trenton, Nebraska.

Bailey was a 33-year veteran law enforcement officer, having served Lancaster County for 25 years, in addition to serving with the Lexington Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

As a hunter, he particularly enjoyed goose hunting and was known for making his own goose calls.