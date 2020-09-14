 Skip to main content
Funeral services, procession Tuesday for Lancaster County deputy who died of heart attack
Funeral services, procession Tuesday for Lancaster County deputy who died of heart attack

SPT GOOSE CALLER

This 2005 photo shows Lancaster County Deputy Troy Bailey after he earned $1,000 for winning the Nebraska Regional, a Canada goose-calling contest held in Grand Island. 

 LARRY PORTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A public funeral and procession will be Tuesday for a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy who died last week of a heart attack.

Deputy Troy Bailey, 53, a triathlete and an avid outdoorsman, suffered a heart attack Sept. 8 and died Friday.

deputytroybailey

Troy Bailey. 

Public services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Horizons Community Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Masks will be required.

The department has invited the public to line the route of the funeral procession after the service. For information, see the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office website and Facebook page.

A service and interment for family and law enforcement will be Wednesday in Trenton, Nebraska.

Bailey was a 33-year veteran law enforcement officer, having served Lancaster County for 25 years, in addition to serving with the Lexington Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Department of Corrections.

As a hunter, he particularly enjoyed goose hunting and was known for making his own goose calls.

Survivors include his fiancée, Danielle Zabawa; daughters Rachel Smith and Taylor Bailey; son Trevor Bailey; parents Steven and Connie Bailey; sisters Tracie Ludeke and Tiffanie Bryant; and two grandchildren.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

