Gambling backers ask Nebraska Supreme Court to review decision to keep petitions off ballot

The filing argued Evnen's decision was “incorrect as a matter of law because each of the three initiatives meets the applicable requirements of the Nebraska Constitution as to form and procedure.”

The initiatives, if allowed and approved, would amend the state constitution to allow casino gambling at the tracks and set up how Nebraska would regulate and tax the industry.

One of the initiatives would steer those gambling-related tax revenues toward property tax relief, among other spending goals, which Evnen objected to as logrolling, or favors for a vote.

Anti-gambling advocates, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, have argued the additional revenue would not be worth the accompanying increases in bankruptcies and social problems.

Lawyers for the three Nebraskans who formally complained to Evnen about the ballot measures said they plan to fight the effort to skip the stop in Lancaster County District Court.

One argued in a filing Wednesday that the Supreme Court should see that the ballot measures are misleading because they overlook the possible expansion of gambling on Native American lands.

It also raised the possibility of sports betting in Nebraska.