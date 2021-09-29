Game and Parks Commission confirms hiring of new director

LINCOLN — Board members of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioners voted Wednesday to appoint Tim McCoy as the next director of the commission — a state agency with a $109 million annual budget.

McCoy, 53, is the current deputy director of the Game and Parks Commission, where he has worked since 2002.

He succeeds Jim Douglas, who is retiring Nov. 2 after serving nine years as director.

"I am honored to be selected as the next director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission," McCoy said in a press release. "It is a unique privilege and responsibility to lead the stewardship of Nebraska’s fish, wildlife and park resources and provide diverse opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

The agency had conducted a nationwide search. Three finalists, all internal candidates, interviewed for the job earlier this month. A search committee recommended McCoy's selection.

McCoy, a native of Arapahoe, previously served as the wildlife division administrator and agriculture program manager in Lincoln. His first job with the agency was district manager in the wildlife division in Kearney.

