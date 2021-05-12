Garth Brooks announces concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln

The Garth Brooks stadium tour will stop at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in August, the singer announced Wednesday.

The concert, which will be the first music concert at the stadium since Farm Aid III, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21.

“Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans!” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release.

The concert will have in-the-round seating with an eight-ticket limit per purchase. People can buy tickets for the Aug. 14 show online at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 877-654-2784; and through the Ticketmaster app. Tickets will cost $80.84 plus tax and fees and won't be sold at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State," Ricketts said. "Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.”