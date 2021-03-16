Girls to move out of juvenile offender center in Kearney next month

The Kearney center would return to being boys-only, and the Geneva center would remain closed. The Hastings substance abuse program, meanwhile, was moved to a state-owned campus in Lincoln, which already housed a specialized treatment program for boys with histories of sexual offending.

The new five-year plan calls for continuing down the path set out in July.

Toward that end, LaBouchardiere said six teenage girls are slated to be transferred to Hastings first. The remaining girls, another five or so, will be moved once the first group has settled in.

Dr. Jeanine Fromm, executive medical officer for HHS, said the plan also anticipates implementing a treatment-focused approach to working with the youths sent to the centers. The department contracted with the Missouri Youth Service Institute last year to train staff and help develop the new approach.

She said the Missouri model involves staff working more closely with youths, building relationships and taking advantage of teachable moments throughout the day to bring about change.