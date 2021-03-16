Girls to move out of juvenile offender center in Kearney next month

LINCOLN — Nebraska officials plan to start moving girls from a juvenile offender center in Kearney to the former regional center campus in Hastings on April 6.
Mark LaBouchardiere, facilities director for the Department of Health and Human Services, announced the transfer date as the department unveiled a five-year strategic plan for its juvenile offender facilities.
The plan calls for shifting the facilities' focus from a corrections approach to a treatment-centered approach, by restructuring programs, facilities and staff. The goals are to reduce escapes, assaults and confinement hours, while improving education, recidivism and family and youth satisfaction.
The facilities include Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, which held 35 boys and 14 girls as of last week, and two specialized programs that each held eight boys.
State Sen. John Arch of Omaha, who chaired a legislative committee overseeing the state-run youth facilities, called the plan "a very good first step." But he cautioned that the plan will only be as good as its implementation.
"I think the department has made significant progress," he said Monday. "I think we're heading in the right direction, and now we just have to stay on top of it."
Nebraska lawmakers required HHS to develop the plan after months of turmoil within the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, which were then in Kearney and Geneva.
The problems came to public attention after staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings combined to create a crisis at the girls facility in Geneva. In August 2019, HHS officials moved the girls out for safety and put them at the formerly male-only center in Kearney.
In the wake of that move, HHS officials launched a new center in Lincoln for male and female offenders with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems. They also said they would reopen the Geneva center on a small scale to serve girls transitioning back into the community.
But officials switched gears in July, announcing their intention to move a boys substance abuse program out of the Hastings Regional Center campus and to use that facility instead for the female juvenile offenders. The girls were to live in new buildings that have been constructed for the chemical dependency program but had not yet been put to use.
The Kearney center would return to being boys-only, and the Geneva center would remain closed. The Hastings substance abuse program, meanwhile, was moved to a state-owned campus in Lincoln, which already housed a specialized treatment program for boys with histories of sexual offending.
The new five-year plan calls for continuing down the path set out in July.
Toward that end, LaBouchardiere said six teenage girls are slated to be transferred to Hastings first. The remaining girls, another five or so, will be moved once the first group has settled in.
Dr. Jeanine Fromm, executive medical officer for HHS, said the plan also anticipates implementing a treatment-focused approach to working with the youths sent to the centers. The department contracted with the Missouri Youth Service Institute last year to train staff and help develop the new approach.
She said the Missouri model involves staff working more closely with youths, building relationships and taking advantage of teachable moments throughout the day to bring about change.
Larry Kahl, the HHS chief operating officer, said the number of youths sent to the treatment centers has dropped during the pandemic as judges place youths closer to home. The lower census has given HHS more time to train staff and improve the treatment programs. But he acknowledged that the centers continue to struggle with employee turnover, even as the plan recommends moving toward a lower staff-to-youth ratio.
Other recommendations include assessing current facilities to see what improvements are needed and studying the feasibility of starting an inpatient adolescent psychiatric facility in Lincoln. LaBouchardiere pointed particularly to the barracks-style sleeping area at the Kearney facility as a concern. He said youths can end up two beds down from someone in a rival gang.
HHS did not request any money to address the facility concerns, but the Legislature's Appropriations Committee put money in its budget plan to study the capital improvements needed at the Kearney center.
