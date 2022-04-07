Glenwood Resource Center to be closed in 2024, Iowa Republican leaders announce

Erin Murphy
Gazette Des Moines Bureau
DES MOINES — The Glenwood Resource Center, which provides residential care and other services for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be closed in 2024, Republican state leaders announced Thursday.
The federal justice department in 2021 issued a 33-page report condemning the way Iowa treats people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Glenwood was one of two state-run facilities examined in the report.
“While necessary, the decision to close the Glenwood Resource Center is a difficult one that I take very seriously,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. “For many residents, it’s the only home they’ve ever known. I am fully committed to a seamless and successful transition of care for them, their families and the staff at Glenwood.
This Dec. 19, 2019, file photo shows the outside the Glenwood Resource Center administration building in Glenwood, Iowa.
KELSEY KREMER, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
“Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve quality care that aligns with the expectations of the (U.S. Department of Justice). Our best path forward to achieve those standards is closing GRC (Glenwood) and reinvesting in a community-based care continuum that offers a broad array of services. That’s what we’re prepared to do to continue to meet the needs of Iowans.”
Care for residents will continue over the next two years, the news release said. During that time, the state will work with families and guardians to transition residents to community placement or another state facility, the Woodward Resource Center.
Glenwood staff will be offered retention incentives to continue working at the facility over the next two years, and the state will assist staff in finding new jobs, the news release said.
