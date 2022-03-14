Glitch delayed some Iowa tornado warnings during deadly outbreak

Some tornado warnings during this month’s deadly outbreak in Iowa were slow in reaching the public due to a communications delay at the National Weather Service, underscoring the need for people to have multiple methods for learning about severe weather.

A damaged fiber-optic cable at a National Weather Service network hub in Texas slowed the transmission of some warnings to the public during the peak of the outbreak on March 5.

Every community in the path of a tornado did receive a warning ahead of time, and the average lead time was 20 minutes, said Susan Buchanan, spokeswoman for the weather service. However, some devices that people use to receive warnings didn’t sound the alarm until two to seven minutes after the warning was issued, she said.

Emergency officials in Iowa say they don’t believe the delays were responsible for the deaths.

“We knew a tornado was coming,” said Diogenes Ayala, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. Madison County was where six people died and five were injured. “People had time to get to their basements.”

All six who died lived in the same area on the edge of Winterset, and four people were members of the same household. Winterset is about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines.

Their homes were hit by the strongest and longest tornado to strike in Iowa in years — the strongest since 2013 and longest since 1984, according to the weather service. It was at its peak intensity when it went through their neighborhood, according to weather service damage assessment.

Rated an EF4 tornado with winds of up to 170 mph, it was on the ground for nearly 70 miles and about 90 minutes.

“I don’t think the tornado was survivable,” Ayala said, based on the demolished homes he saw.

Anyone in the Winterset area monitoring weather service communications would have received the warning at least 24 minutes before the tornado hit, a lead time that factors in the delayed transmissions, Buchanan said.

Ayala said the county issued its localized warning about 10 minutes before the tornado hit and, upon verifying visually the tornado, sounded the sirens about three to four minutes before it struck.

The different amount of the time between the weather service warnings and the sounding of the sirens locally further underscores why it makes sense for people to have more than one type of an alert.

So far, the weather service has confirmed that 10 tornadoes occurred in Iowa on March 5.

The delays in transmitting the warnings occurred during the peak of the tornadic activity, from about 2:15 p.m. to about 6 p.m., said Daryl E. Herzmann, a researcher and systems analyst at Iowa State University. Herzmann’s area of expertise is the National Weather Service and he is the person who brought the delays to light publicly.

“I have no reason to think that (the delays) were consequential in the deadliness aspect of it,” he said. “There was an ample amount of time for people to get a warning, but having said that, any issue causing a tornado warning to be delayed is a big deal. If a tornado happens out of the blue, this potentially could be a factor leading to the death of someone.”

During the approximately three hours and 45 minutes that Herzmann says some of the communication between the weather service and public was slowed, the weather service says the agency issued 39 thunderstorm and tornado warnings nationwide.

Those warnings came from weather service offices in the Kansas City area, Omaha/Valley area, Des Moines and Milwaukee.

Herzmann has calculated that 17 of the tornado warnings experienced some delays in reaching people.

Whether a member of the public got a delayed warning depended upon how they monitored the weather.

No delays were experienced over the nation’s Emergency Alert System (those buzzing interruptions on radio and television); on NOAA weather radios; and in the verbal communications provided by TV and radio broadcasters to their audiences.

Some delays were experienced with alerts issued via cellphones, on apps, on internet sites and in the software broadcasters use to visually explain the areas at risk.

Weather service meteorologists compensated for the delays by issuing warnings earlier than they normally would and by intensifying public outreach, including through social media, Buchanan said.

Communication problems surrounding this outbreak underscore the need for people to rethink how they stay abreast of severe weather, Herzmann and Buchanan said.

“It’s vitally important that the public have two methods to get warnings,” Herzmann said. “People ... just assume they’ll hear a tornado siren. ... In many ways, that’s wrong.”

Options for receiving alerts include NOAA weather radios, smartphone apps, radio or television broadcasts and outdoor sirens. Additionally, the weather service has long advised that people pay extra attention on days when there is a heightened risk. That some type of severe weather was likely on March 5 in Iowa was understood several days ahead of time, and the weather service had issued a tornado watch for that day.

The communications problem that occurred March 5 resulted from cascading events, Buchanan said. When the fiber-optic cable was damaged in Texas, the hub there switched to the agency’s satellite communications system. That satellite system’s reduced bandwidth, combined with heavier than normal network traffic due to the severe weather, slowed weather service communications, she said.

The weather service is making changes to prevent the delays from happening again, she said.

