Gobs of gulls putting on a show at one of Nebraska's largest lakes

One of Nebraska's lesser-known migratory bird spectacles is underway at Harlan County Lake.

Thousands of gulls on their journey south made a pit stop at the lake near Alma, Nebraska, last weekend.

The lake, one of Nebraska's largest, is located about 40 miles southwest of Kearney.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the 13,250-acre lake and an additional 17,750 acres of land surrounding the lake.

The main gull species present was Franklin's gull, but also in the air were ring-billed Gulls.

Both could be seen cruising low over the water in search of shad and minnows. They hovered and divebombed, expertly snatching the fish.

Nebraska is in the middle of migration for a number of bird species, said Joel Jorgensen, nongame bird program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Franklin's gulls breed in the northern Great Plains and winter off the coast of Peru, Jorgensen said.

The end of September and early October is when tens of thousands, sometimes more than 100,000, stage at large water bodies in the Central Plains, he said.