Goodfellows donations, Dec. 1, 2021
Goodfellows donations, Dec. 1, 2021

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $50,848.47.

$200 Gregory and Deanna McAllister

$100 In memory of Dr. Ed Langdon-C. Langdon; in honor of our families—Jerry and Sherry Feagins; in memory of Howard, Jane and David Kennedy-Donald Goldstein; Sharon Appleby; Dolores Somer; LouAnn Shoemaker; Douglas and Jean Larsen; anonymous; anonymous

$92.20 Michael Byrne

$77 In loving memory of my grandson, Bryan Lee Peck, and husbands, Harold Peck and Harold Boettner-Doris Peck Boettner

$75 On behalf of Isaac, Aaron & Noah Sherman-Mike and Patty Sherman; anonymous

$72 Vicki Pratt

$55 Clifford Favor Sr.

$50 Mark and Karen Stacey; James and Carol Sheldon; Jeffrey and Joan Royer; Theodor and Ginger Rehmann; Thomas and Kathleen Skinner; Jeffrey Brown; Walter and Anna Strain; anonymous

$46 In memory of Michael Biers

$40 In memory of Ben Eirinberg and Judi Messina-Rose and Tom Langan; Helen Lenagh; Robert and Janet Ostdiek; anonymous

$30 In memory of Florence Garner-Richard and Louise Webb

$25 In memory of Wally and Carol Langdon-Colleen Marceau; from Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; John and Linda McPhail; in honor of our grandchildren; Kenneth and Joyce Diediker; Beverly and Joseph Hrdy; Richard Petersen; William and Charlotte Lewis; anonymous; anonymous

Campaign total: $50,848.47 Daily total: $2,432.20

