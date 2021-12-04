Goodfellows donations, Dec. 4, 2021

Goodfellows donations
Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $55,943.47.
$300
In memory of Paul Opocensky and Marilyn Opocensky; Charles Smith; anonymous
$250
In memory of Jill Karnett from Dick and Pam; anonymous
$200
In memory of Gene, Lorene and Dan Jensen, and Jace Franson and Diane DeBar; Earl Collins; Kirk and Judy Anderson; Vanessa Timberlake; Steven and Claire Willoughby
$158
In loving memory of our nephew Paul D. Campbell III and our lifelong friend, Max R. Warnock-Bill and Connie Bray
$150
Susan and Andrew Marino
$135
Anonymous
$121
In memory of Bette Negley-Kara and Thomas Negley
$103
In memory of Martin and Cleo DuVall-Kathy DuVall
$100
In memory of Eldred Keane-Jeff Keane; In memory of Lynn Johnson-Patrick and Stephanie Murphy; Barb and Bob Witte; James and Deborah Sibbernsen Sr.; Ok K. Tierney; Dana Bond; Lisa Caveye; Maureen Ockerman; Leslie and Marlie Broadbent; Stephen and Mary Diane Brocky; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$80
In memory of my loving parents, Rudy C. Larsen and Antonette D. Larsen from the Larsen Family
$64
G.E. and K.T. Mackie
$55
From Pat Graeve, Mr. Stream Carpet Cleaning Company
$54
In honor of Mike Rice-Paul and Susan Rice
$50
In memory of Don Wells, Lloyd and Cleta Bridge, Rollin and Alan Bridge, Ken and Dorothy Wells, and Pat Dasher from Carolyn Wells; Sue Rollins; Thomas Holcombe; anonymous
$35
Alice George Holmes
$25
In memory of Gene Miller-Audrey Miller; In honor of Pathfinder Chorus Concert-Michael and Claire Eason; anonymous; anonymous
$20
Constance and Dale Petersen; Arlene Shreve
Daily total: $5,095
Campaign total: $55,943.47
Correction: A Goodfellows donation from Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority was for $50. The donation was listed for the wrong amount in the Wednesday list.