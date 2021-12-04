 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Dec. 4, 2021
Goodfellows donations, Dec. 4, 2021

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $55,943.47.

$300

In memory of Paul Opocensky and Marilyn Opocensky; Charles Smith; anonymous

$250

In memory of Jill Karnett from Dick and Pam; anonymous

$200

In memory of Gene, Lorene and Dan Jensen, and Jace Franson and Diane DeBar; Earl Collins; Kirk and Judy Anderson; Vanessa Timberlake; Steven and Claire Willoughby

$158

In loving memory of our nephew Paul D. Campbell III and our lifelong friend, Max R. Warnock-Bill and Connie Bray

$150

Susan and Andrew Marino

$135

Anonymous

$121

In memory of Bette Negley-Kara and Thomas Negley

$103

In memory of Martin and Cleo DuVall-Kathy DuVall

$100

In memory of Eldred Keane-Jeff Keane; In memory of Lynn Johnson-Patrick and Stephanie Murphy; Barb and Bob Witte; James and Deborah Sibbernsen Sr.; Ok K. Tierney; Dana Bond; Lisa Caveye; Maureen Ockerman; Leslie and Marlie Broadbent; Stephen and Mary Diane Brocky; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$80

In memory of my loving parents, Rudy C. Larsen and Antonette D. Larsen from the Larsen Family

$64

G.E. and K.T. Mackie

$55

From Pat Graeve, Mr. Stream Carpet Cleaning Company

$54

In honor of Mike Rice-Paul and Susan Rice

$50

In memory of Don Wells, Lloyd and Cleta Bridge, Rollin and Alan Bridge, Ken and Dorothy Wells, and Pat Dasher from Carolyn Wells; Sue Rollins; Thomas Holcombe; anonymous

$35

Alice George Holmes

$25

In memory of Gene Miller-Audrey Miller; In honor of Pathfinder Chorus Concert-Michael and Claire Eason; anonymous; anonymous

$20

Constance and Dale Petersen; Arlene Shreve

Daily total: $5,095

Campaign total: $55,943.47

Correction: A Goodfellows donation from Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority was for $50. The donation was listed for the wrong amount in the Wednesday list.

