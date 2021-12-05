 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Dec. 5, 2021
Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $88,543.71. $5,000 In memory of Phil and Mildred Redgwick and Melvin and Katharyn Bekins by Sally, Sandy, Cindy and John; Don and Rita Otis Charitable Checkbook

$2,000 In memory of Ken Masimore—Rex and Loretta Ekwall; Verne Weber

$1,500 In memory of Bernard Taulborg

$1,000 On behalf of those who live elsewhere but still care deeply for the well-being of Nebraskans, the best people on Earth; Woodman Family Charitable Fund; Sam and Mary Watson Charitable Checkbook

$850 Anonymous

$600 Melvin and Helen Allen

$500 In honor of teachers and public health professionals—Jim and Kathy Morley; honoring our family—Norman and Norita Brunkow; in honor of our precious grandchildren—Ron and Victoria Cork; in memory of my mother, Hattie Newte, and granddaughter, Elexa Robinson—Vernon Newte; Gerald and Debra Bosanek; Stacy Hughes

$480 Jean Volsicka

$350 In memory of my dear husband, Orv Menard—Darlene Menard; anonymous

$336 Remembering our dad, Howard Silber, by Izzy and Curly

$325 Big Dog’s Properties, LLC.

$319

In memory of deceased family members—L. Bauer

$308 In memory of our friend and neighbor, Leon Timmerman

$300 In memory of parents Ted and Ruth and brother Paul Stollard—Barbara Rennert; in memory of my parents and other family members who have passed—Jim Hastings; Marilyn Hale; Randy and Janet Crawford; Edward and Nicole Crnic

$250 Stan and Patty Wegner; Joan and Robert Miller; in memory of Mrs. Nellie Floridia from Doug & Connie Pera

$200 In memory of our parents: Arch and Byrdene Thompson and Kenneth and Louise Priefert—James and Karen Priefert; in memory of Ron—the Witt family; in memory of Sister Marillyn—Eileen Smith; in memory of Dan and Sam—Tony and Liz; Col. and Mrs. Stephen Bartelt—U.S. Army retired; Donald and Patricia Hickman; Don Mefford; Dr. Galdys and Mr. C.J. Haunton; Jack and Lori Shannon; Kathleen Hogan; Randall and Karen Horn; Joe and Joanne Vihstadt; Martha and Eugene Feit; Dan and Rose Vodvarka

$150 In honor of my six grandchildren—Vicki Rakowsky; Jean Spires

$149 In memory of Floyd and Helen Niedbalski—Peg and Bob Niedbalski; for BMW and Gloria—Terry and Moira Kennedy

$129.90

In memory of our son, Andrew Robert Krueger, birthday 1-29-1990—Robert and Debra Krueger

$100 In memory of Staff Sgt. Andrew Zaraya—Raymond and Nancy Zaraya; on behalf of the David & Brenda McCann family; to honor all veterans—Wayne and Joyce Brunz; in memory of Dr. K.C. Bagby from Ron and Nancy Williby of Blair, Nebraska; in loving memory of Sharon Clark—Brad Clark; in loving memory of Arlene and Howard Muehlich—Rex and Denise Waller; in memory of my grandson, Colton Bertelson of Logan, Iowa, from Grandpa Ron; in memory of Willard & Opal Warrick—Dave and Lois Warrick; Edie Kallemeyn; James and Carol Day; in memory of Grandpa, Grandma and Uncle Joe, you are missed—Carol Gottsch; in memory of Greg, Brad, Eric, Lloyd & Geraldine and Lee & Sylvia—Lisa Peterson

$54 In memory of my brother, Scott Wilson, who passed away at the age of 54—Cyndi Palmer

$50 In memory of Jane Truesdell, 102 years old, from Le Mars, Iowa—Bill Shimek

$40 Willa Vargas

$21 In memory of David R. Smith and all Korean War veterans from the Gary Smith Family

$20 Allen and Sara Shepherd

$19.34 In loving memory of Neil Welch from his family, Marti, Jeff, Chris and Tristan Welch

Daily total: $32,600.24 Campaign total: $88,543.71

